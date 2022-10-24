Cancer is not a demonic disease — Baaba Esibu

The Executive Director of a Non-Governmental Organisation, Comprehensive Development Initiative, (CDI), Madam Baaba Esibu has expressed worry that breast cancer and cancer-related diseases have been perceived by people as spiritual.

This perception, according to her, is not helping in the fight against the disease, adding that people from 40 years stand a higher risk of getting the disease.

Madam Esibu said this when her organization, CDI, organized a free Breast Cancer, Diabetes screening and family planning education for the people of Winneba.

According to her, the NGO is more focused on the health of women, describing them as a venerable group due to their busy nature as a result of work and family life hence, have no time for their health.

She advised the people to be mindful of their health and go for constant medical checkups to identify problems in time, for a quick solution. "This is the only way to be in good health to take care of your families", she stressed.

A midwife at the Pan Parenthood Association of Ghana, Madam Abigail Yorke, dispelled the notion that those who undergo family planning fail to give birth in future. "Family planning is in two phases, it helps those looking for babies to get, whilst others with children are able to space their birth", she indicated.

According to madam Yorke, family planning helps families to plan their lives, saves them money, reduces diseases and stress and also reduces lifestyle conditions.

She observed that family planning also helps government provide basic amenities in society when is sure of the population in a community.

A beneficiary, Auntie Awoo, thanked CDI for organizing the screening, adding that it has been very beneficial to the community.

She noted that lots of women due to financial challenges fail to go for periodic medical checkups. She also appreciated the effort of the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency who offered his radio station, Osimpam 95.5 FM to publicize the event.