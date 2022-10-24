Agradaa's arrest should be a deterrent to fake pastors - Prophet Blessing

Founder and Leader of House of Prayer for All Nation Family (HOPFAN) in Cape Coast, Prophet Nana Yaw Blessing has said the arrest of Evangelist Patricia Asiedu popularly known as Nana Agradaa isn't surprising to him.

He said her arrest should be a wake-up call to other fake men of God parading in town.

According to him, Nana Agradaa claiming to have repented from being Fetish Priestess to Christianity didn't qualify her to be a Christian leader, let alone become a member of the clergy.

"To rise to become a Pastor of a church requires training. Not necessarily schooling but a certain training that qualifies one to lead the flock of Jesus Christ. She didn't have any training so she deciding to lead as a pastor would obviously result in her having some problems as has happened," he stated.

"When someone becomes born again, that individual goes through what is called the new converts class. When that is completed, he/she has to go through other training sessions under the tutelage of the Head Pastor to qualify him or her to be ordained same," he added.

The House of Prayer for All Nation Family leader was speaking to DC Kwame Kwakye on the topic "Modern Christianity and Nana Agradaa's arrest in focus" on GBC Radio Central's 'About Life' Show today Sunday 23rd October, 2022.

When his attention was drawn to the fact Evangelist Patricia Asiedu was ordained as a priest, Prophet Blessing argued that "All the pastors who ordained her didn't have the Holy Ghost in them. If they had, it would have directed them to know that she wasn't ready for the job as a woman of God".

Cautioning Ghanaians on the attitude of some fake men of God, he averred that, the fact that somebody is a big man or woman within the clergy doesn't necessarily mean they have encountered God or the Holy Spirit.

"This accounts for the rot we see around Christianity, especially in Ghana. If there are about 10,000 clergies in Ghana, not more than 500 of them would be doing the work of God genuinely according to the tenets of the Bible," he intimated.

He however assured all that all those fake pastors who are destroying the work of God would be duly punished by God at the appropriate time.

"The only way to stop such Agradaa-like occurrences is to have an enlightened flock which can decipher between correct clergy from the bad ones. When that happens, people would stop attending such churches," he ended.