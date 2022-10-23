ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"Don't lose your faith in me, keep believing me; this too shall pass” – Akufo-Addo on economic woes

Headlines Don't lose your faith in me, keep believing me; this too shall pass – Akufo-Addo on economic woes
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians to have faith in him to change the country’s current ailing economy.

According to Nana Akufo-Addo he has kept faith in God, and he is optimistic that God will help him change the current economic crisis.

Addressing congregants at the St. Mark Anglican Church during the inauguration of the Kyebi Archdeaconry to begin the final day of his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region, President Nana Addo said Ghana’s current economic crisis too shall pass.

“Let's keep our faith in God and let's trust God to use me to turn the fortunes of the nation around. Don't lose your faith in me. Keep believing me, know that this too shall pass.”

The Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Church, Rt. Rev Felix Odei Annanxy who noted the global economic crisis pleaded with the president to have “direct contact with God for vision to lead the country right and change the economy.”

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo commissions Nsawam Prison inmates skills acquisition and reformation camp
23.10.2022 | Headlines
You said farsighted 1D1F couldn't be done but now talking about cutting foreign goods dependence – Akufo-Addo jab critics
23.10.2022 | Headlines
1D1F: 17 completed; 16 under construction in Eastern Region – Akufo-Addo
22.10.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line