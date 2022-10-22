Gov’t must stop the propagandist stomach direction approach to solving our problems – Prof. Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has urged the government to come up with new and innovative ways to address the problems facing the country.

Despite efforts from the ruling government to address the challenges, the country’s economy continues to sink.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has bemoaned the approach taken by the government to resolve the economic challenges.

According to him, the ruling government must sit up and move away from the propagandist stomach direction approach to solving every problem.

“The IMF is not and can certainly not be a panacea to our woes and it appears that in our country, we have a certain one-way propagandist stomach direction approach to solving every problem. They must be up and doing,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

On, the same platform, Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu who is unhappy about the performance of President Akufo-Addo's government described him as super incompetent.

He has charged Parliament to explore the powers of the Constitution to impeach the President to bring hope to Ghanaians.