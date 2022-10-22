Akufo-Addo causing financial loss to the state; he must be sued - Prof. Gyampo

Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has called for a suit to be filed against the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for causing financial loss to the state.

Speaking to Joy News on Saturday, October 22, the Political scientist lambasted the President for his decision not to reshuffle his government appointees.

According to him, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should be relieved from his post for a new mind to take over to change the fortunes of Ghana in the midst of the economic mess.

“You cannot tell me Mr. Ofori-Atta is the best Finance Minister that Ghana would ever produce or that within Ghana at the moment there’s nobody in the NPP who can run our Finances better than him,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared.

The Political Science Professor continued “There are brains, there are talents that are going waste and I’m saying that tomorrow or someday to come somebody should be able to test this at the court, suing the President for causing financial loss to the state for not bringing on board the brains and the talents that could have been brought on board to help steer us, navigate us through the crisis we find ourselves. Why are we wasting them?

On the same platform, Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu called on Parliament to explore the powers of the Constitution to impeach the President.

He opines that President Akufo-Addo is super incompetent and must be removed from office.