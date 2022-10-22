Cargo transport operators declare indefinite strike over harassment by police

22.10.2022 LISTEN

National Cargo Transport Operators have declared an indefinite strike over what they describe as incessant harassment by the police at Enyinam in the Eastern Region.

The group most of whom offload charcoal from the Northern part of the country to the Greater Accra Region says they will not offer their services anymore until the situation is addressed by the relevant authorities.

The National President of the Cargo Transport Operators Association, Alhaji Mohammed Tanko told Citi News “one driver was harassed by the Police at Enyinam. He was arrested for no apparent reason. This is only one of several other incidents. This is making our work difficult. We feel we are being victimised by the police, and we want the situation to be addressed.”

“We are going to lay down our tools till we get assurances from the relevant authorities.”

---Citinewsroom