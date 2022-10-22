ADEF launches Digital Economy Month to empower youth for the future

The Africa Digital Economy Forum (ADEF) on Friday, October 21, announced that it has set aside November as the ‘Digital Economy Month’.

ADEF since its creation has worked with various stakeholders to advocate for the right policies, causes and actions on issues pertaining to the promotion of the digital economy.

With its Digital Economy Month initiative, ADEF has decided to mentor and empower the youth to ensure they become ready to take advantage of the huge opportunities of digitalisation in Ghana, Africa, and the world at large.

Speaking at the launch of Digital Economy Month at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, CEO of Africa Digital Economy Forum, Mr. Akin Naphtal said in a country like Ghana where unemployment is a big problem, it is important for the youth in tertiary institutions that will soon be completing school to explore the opportunities in the digital economy.

“If you don’t want to join the unemployed after school then you have to take advantage of the digital economy space,” he stressed.

Opening up on Digital Economy Month, Mr. Akin Naphtal said it will be the first of its kind.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines of the launch, he said ADEF wants to advocate and create a campaign that people should understand the benefits of plugging into the digital economy.

He indicated that the goal of the Africa Digital Economy Forum is to see how it can enlighten the youth to go through the right channels and how to build a better future.

“Above it all, we are picking from the youth that we believe they are the future because employment lies within the youth sector. They are coming out of the university and they are not future-ready in terms of skills, awareness and knowledge.

“So we are going to assemble them globally and start cross-breeding them with ideas. That is the digital economy ambassadors,” Mr. Akin Naphtal shared.

He added, “the month is going to be a long month of awareness where we are going to dig further on engagements with the youth, to stakeholders, to communities, to technology producers, and let them see how we can move the sectors forward.”

According to Mr. Akin Napthal, there are opportunities for the uneducated as well. He intimated that he is committed to the course because he is aware the government cannot do it all by itself.

“I have been in technology for 22 years and I have seen transformation in business areas and I believe we need to take this forward.

“I’m committed to this course because if we want to benefit from the youth then we need to train them from now to be future-ready.

“Whether you have been to school or not this is the platform to improve your business,” he noted.

Engaging the youth from various tertiary universities at the launch, Derek Barnabas Laryea, former Head of Research and Communications at the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications urged them to take the empowerment programme seriously, adding that whatever they are learning in school now will be useless in a few years.

He urged the youth to learn new skills that will make them stand out and succeed in the new age of the digital economy.

“We want to empower you as young people. Whatever you are learning in school today won’t take you anywhere. That’s the truth.

“It is imprinting to enable ourselves digitally and take advantage of the opportunities. As young people as you are today, there are a lot of opportunities for you to succeed,” Derek Barnabas Laryea told the youth.

He further admonished, “begin to get hungry. Learn new things, learn how to code, the other things, those are things that will make you stand out to succeed.”

Several students engaged after the programme described it as an eye-opener.

Mustapha Musah, one of the students who spoke to ModernGhana News said the empowerment programme will play a key role in his life going forward.

“The programme is a very good programme because we have been empowered on how to use our devices such as our mobile phones and laptops in order for our education to be meaningful.

“We have learnt a lot of things as far as the importance of the digital economy is concerned. I believe this will go a long way to help all of us who came here today,” Mustapha Musah who is a student of the Islamic University College said.

Africa Digital Economy Forum as part of its Digital Economy Month to empower youth is inviting interested persons to register for free to become ambassadors.

Click HERE to become a member.