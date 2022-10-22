Don’t engage in acts that will injure our reputation – Police service cautions public

IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

22.10.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of two individuals seen in a viral video with one wearing black attire with police insignia.

While the Police investigate the source of the attire, it has cautioned the general public to desist from engaging in acts that injure the reputation of the service.

“As the investigation continues to establish the source of the attire and prepare the suspects to face justice, we would like to caution the public against acts that tend to injure the reputation of the Ghana Police Service,” part of a Police statement said on Friday, October 21.

According to the Police, the person seen in the attire in the viral video has been identified as Marcus Dankwah. He is not a Police officer and is currently in custody together with his accomplice, Pascal Nelson.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation indicates that the said video footage, which originated from a TikTok account identified as the official page of Vzonetv and shared on various social media platforms, was taken on October 18, 2022.

The investigation also revealed the suspects are social media content providers who produce videos for their online TV channel Vzonetv.