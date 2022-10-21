ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police grab two civilians; one posing as police officer in viral video

Crime & Punishment Police grab two civilians; one posing as police officer in viral video
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Police have arrested two persons seen in a viral video, with one wearing a black attire with police insignia.

The person seen in the attire, Marcus Dankwah, is not a police officer and is currently in custody together with his accomplice, Pascal Nelson.

According to the police, a search conducted on them led to the recovery of the attire.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the said video footage, which originated from a TikTok account identified as the official page of Vzonetv and shared on various social media platforms, was taken on October 18, 2022.

The investigation by the police also revealed the suspects are social media content providers who produce videos for their online TV channel Vzonetv.

“As the investigation continues to establish the source of the attire and prepare the suspects to face justice, we would like to caution the public against acts that tend to injure the reputation of the Ghana Police Service.”

10212022113604-swnaqedp5k-10212022111232-suspect-1.jpeg

10212022113604-l5gsj7v331-10212022111232-suspect-2.jpeg

By Citi Newsroom

More from Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Hotel manager remanded for breaking into Land Cruiser at Palace Mall Labone branch; stole dollars and items
21.10.2022 | Crime & Punishment
E/R: Five illegal miners including three Chinese nationals arrested at Atiwa
21.10.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court fines mason for stealing 21 bags of cement
20.10.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES
body-container-line