NASAAG awards 2022: Emmanuel Donkor wins National Best Student Blogger of the Year

Just few weeks after being named among the top 50 bloggers in Ghana at the 2022 National Bloggers Summit, the hard-working student blogger, Emmanuel Donkor, has once again received a laurel.

The founder of Donkorblog.com has been adjudged the "National Best Student Blogger of the Year" at the 3rd National Academy of Students' Achievement Awards (NASAAG) awards at the GNAT Hall in Accra on October 14.

The event attracted a lot of dignitaries, particularly those in the educational, business and political sectors, who graced the occasion.

The President and Board Chairman of NASAAG, Mr. Riffath Yakub Abubakar, while giving his welcome address, intimated that the event gives them the opportunity to bring together all tertiary students in the country to celebrate and award the most hardworking and deserving students and other stakeholders for their immense contributions and sacrifices towards education, entrepreneurship and leadership in the country.

Honorary awards were presented to a number of personalities who have distinguished themselves creditably.

The award show was hosted by broadcast journalists Mimi Kay and Mc Philimon.

The National Academy of Students’ Achievement Awards Ghana is a not-for-profit educational and social training and awarding academy established to empower, support, and properly position students in their respective chosen fields of expertise.

Some of such expertise can be in entrepreneurship, business, leadership, creative arts and entertainment, sports, humanity, academics, etc. Contributing their quota to the collective national and global development consequently honours and awards exemplary excellence.

It is an initiative by Third Star Events Ltd for Ghanaian and non-Ghanaian students.

See the full list of winners below:

National Student Best Blogger 2022 - Emmanuel Donkor

National Best NUGS Women's Commissioner 2022 - Ruth Ennin

National Best Female-Student Politician 2022 - Saeedah Aboubakare Nonni

National Best Student Spoken Word Artist 2022 - Owusu-Ansah Paul

National Best Student Politician 2022- Master Planner Junior

National Best Promising Student In Movie 2022 - Perfect Nunya Fedah

Promising Student In Music (Musician) 2022 - Jesus AT Emma

National Best Student Digital Entrepreneur 2022 - Joseph Ekpaha Kwofie

National Best Student Writer 2022 - Halifatu Farr Yakubu

National Best Student In Agribusiness 2022 - Emmanuel Kwasi Honu

National Best Student Video Editor 2022 - Daniel Arthur

National Best Student Entrepreneur - Asiya Rufai

National Best Male-Student Politician 2022 - Asani Mohammed

National Best SRC President 2022 - Anarfi Rexford

National Best Student In Leadership 2022 - Ashiraf Salaudeen

National Best Student Model 2022 - Susan Aliat De Souza

National Best Student Beautician/Make-Up Artist 2022 - Abundant Blessings

National Best Student Graphic Designer 2022 - Amankwaah Boadi Dickson

National Student Personality (Overall) 2022 - Seidu Iddrisu

National Best Student NGO/Social Enterprise 2022 - Ava Motivate