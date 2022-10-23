Cedi depreciation: Its not your job to fix the cedi, so stop making it your job to fuel speculations — Gabby takes on TV3

Gabby Otchere Asare Darko, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has taken a swipe at Accra-based TV3 over its negative cedi depreciation headlines.

On Thursday, October 20, Ghanaians woke up to an exchange rate of 13 cedis per dollar only for the day to end with 15 cedis per dollar in less than 12 hours.

As many started talking about it, TV3, in a headline on Thursday's edition of its News 360, wrote, "Worthless 'Cedi hits new low" which provoked Gabby to reply in a lengthy Facebook post on October 21, seen by Modernghana News.

According to Gabby, a popular and influential media house of its sort should know better, accusing it of fueling speculations which are causing more trouble for the cedi.

“This is the headline of a major television station in Ghana - TV3. Even as reputable analysts, such as JP Morgan, are today describing the cedi in a mixed tone as at least “15% undervalued” and its net risk as “positive”, but our forex market “distorted”, a big Ghanaian media house is busily and loudly describing the cedi as “worthless.” Journalists can report and influence.

“But where the default mode is to influence negatively, such media houses run the risk of becoming partners in speculation. It is not the job of journalists and analysts to fix the cedi, but fixing it is not helped if they make it more their job to fuel speculations,” portions of his post read.

He sympathised with business owners and many Ghanaians who have been greatly affected by the Cedi’s current poor performance and assured them of possible relief in the coming days.

“The cedi may be worth 60% less now than what it was to the US dollar last year. But it is not worthless! My sympathies go to the many, many businesses and consumers out there who simply do not know where to turn.

“There is hope because there is every indication that the new injection of more forex, should reduce the influence of black market operators on rates, giving the local currency a necessary relief from next week,” he emphasised.