Agenda 111: Some of the contractors are enemies of NPP government – Filson Awankua

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Upper East Region Ing. Filson Awankua has said some of the Agenda 111 contractors are deliberately sabotaging the government with their undue delays.

Ing. Awankua made the revelation during an engagement on Apexnews Ghana’s flagship development programme dubbed “Speak Out Upper East Region” with this reporter on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

He said “Sometimes, these people also come not only for business, but some of them are enemies of the government and they have their allies in both party and government”.

According to him, many especially their opponents have been making a mockery of the Agenda 111 project due to the little or no work done to kick-start the project.

“The wish of those people will not be the wish of God and before 2024, some of these Agenda 111 projects will be out there and will be delivering services to the good people of this country,” he assures.

The visit of President Akufo-Addo to Katanga in the Bolga East District and his Vice Dr. Bawumia to Paga has revealed the snail's pace of the projects in the Upper East Region leaving many asking whether President Akufo-Addo’s target of completing all these hospitals before leaving office will be achieved especially with the level of delays witnessed so far.

Meanwhile, reliable information gathered by this platform also indicates that some of the contractors grabbed two to three of the Agenda 111 projects for themselves without any financial and technical capacity.

”Why will one person want to grab 2,3 projects and get himself frustrated, if you know you don’t have the technical capacity and the muscle? If you don’t have this and you go in and take more than 2,3 projects and now frustrates all of us," he reacts.