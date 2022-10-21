Cedi depreciation: Trade Ministry laments powerful hands behind black markets

The Ministry of Trade and Industry says government is distressed after discovering that, some powerful hands are behind illegal forex trade known as black market.

According to the Ministry, some big wigs in the country are the main architects behind the black market causing pressure on the local currency.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Hon Michael Okyere Baafi disclosed that powerful cartels are trading currencies with impunity contrary to the laws of the country.

Hon Baafi said this during an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo" on Friday October 21, 2022.

He however disclosed that government is closed to clamping down some of the cartels to halt their activities.

"The Ministry has already teamed up with other state agencies including the Bank of Ghana to bring finality to this menace.

"This issue of black market has caused the country a lot. Part of Ghana's economic woes can be blamed on the illegal forex activities. That's why government has devised measures to deal with the situation," he told the host Captain Koda.

Forex Bureau laments

Meanwhile, some Forex Bureaux who are legally operating in the country are crying over the stiff competition they are facing with the black market activities.

The Association has warned that the activities of the black marketers pose serious challenges not only to them but to the country's economy as well, appealing to government to deal with the problem.

Government intervention

The Ghana Police Service in a joint operation with the Bank of Ghana in September 2022 apprehended some 76 suspected illegal black market operators in the Central Business District of Accra.

The suspected dealers of forex were arrested at various hotspots in the city.

The special operation was part of the government's measures to sanitize the foreign exchange market to ensure compliance with Ghana's foreign exchange laws and regulations.

Prosecution of suspects

Hon Baafi has however emphasized that government will prosecute anyone who will be apprehended in their next operations and called on the public to avoid patronizing the services of black market dealers.