Kwesi Amissah-Arthur who is dead is more useful than Bawumia — Captain Smart

Ghanaian broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, better known as Captain Smart has demeaned Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia following Ghana's economic crisis.

He said the late Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur is even more useful in his grave than Dr. Bawumia.

It can be recalled that the running mate of the then-opposition NPP, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia dropped some 170 questionnaires about economic management for Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur to answer.

Dr. Bawumia on many platforms described the late Vice President as an incompetent economist who couldn't handle cedi depreciation despite being a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

Now that the local currency is trading at GHS15 per dollar, Captain Smart said the late Vice President was far better Dr. Bawumia.

Speaking on his Onua TV/FM Maakye show after his arrest by NIB on Wednesday, October 19, the outspoken broadcaster opined that Dr. Bawumia has been of no use to the ruling party and the entire country for failing to arrest the dollar he once promised.

“What is the importance of Bawumia when the cedi keeps depreciating? As an NPP member, I am appalled by the unusefulness of the Vice President. Even Amissah-Arthur who is dead is more useful than Bawumia,” Captain Smart yelled on Thursday, October 20.