ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Assist less privileged in your churches; offering is not only for pastor’s pocket – Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu to clergy

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Prof Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Prof Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu

The President of Trinity Theological Seminary, Prof Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu has stressed that it is important for men of God to set up social intervention programmes to assist the less privileged people in their churches.

According to him, the church offering is not only for the pastor's pocket and must be used to support the poor as well.

“Every church must have a social intervention program to assist the less privileged. The offering is not only for the pastor's pockets,” Prof Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu shared in an interview on Joy FM.

The President of Trinity Theological Seminary shared these thoughts when speaking on the topic; Belief in money-doubling schemes; Greed or Faith.

The issue of money doubling has become topical in recent weeks after the Ghana Police Service arrested Patricia Asiedua, alias Nana Agradaa, following allegations of a money doubling scam levelled against her by some of her church members.

Making an input on the topic, Life Counselor and Solicitor, Pastor Kweku Paintsil admonished the clergy to educate church members to ensure they do not fall victim to self-styled preachers who are only interested in swindling people.

“Practically, the church cannot give money to the members.

“Churches should teach their members well so they can identify and avoid charlatans,” Pastor Kweku Paintsil shared.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Making financial investment in your boyfriend or girlfriend not the best - Rev. Ogbarmey Tetteh
21.10.2022 | Social News
GAMA SWP wins ‘Most Engaging Presentation Award’ at 2022 All Systems Go Africa Symposium
21.10.2022 | Social News
Those who booed at Akufo-Addo are wee smokers – Prophet
21.10.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES
body-container-line