Making financial investment in your boyfriend or girlfriend not the best - Rev. Ogbarmey Tetteh

The Senior Pastor of the New Creation Chapel International, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh has advised the Ghanaian youth against spending huge money on partners during dating.

According to him, making financial investments in a boyfriend or a girlfriend is not the best.

In his view, couples should only spend on themselves when they are officially married.

“I have this strong view that before you’re married, don’t live your life as if you are married, and it covers every area.

“I advise couples that, for instance, the guy would say come and cook for me. You are not married to the person; or I want to have sex with you and those things. Don’t live as if you are married if you are not married. It’s not advisable,” Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh who is also the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission told Joy FM in an interview.

He further explained, “If you are not married, don’t live as if you are married. For me that is the starting point, the foundation. If you are dating, how you handle money matters is to be transparent, talk about it but don’t live as husband and wife. So the woman should not expect that the guy will be taking care of her bills, her rent…It doesn’t mean that the man shouldn’t express his affection and support in very tangible ways, that’s not what I’m saying, I’m just saying that it shouldn’t be an obligation, that you have to do it, I don’t have to do it because I’m not married to you.”

Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh noted that young people should be working to stand on their feet, therefore taking responsibility for partners should not come in at all.