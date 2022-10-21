Sunyani Technical University, UMES sign articulation agreement

21.10.2022 LISTEN

Sunyani Technical University (STU) and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) in the U.S have signed an Articulation Agreement to provide an opportunity for the students from STU’s Pharmacy Technician programme to pursue Doctor of Pharmacy, PharmD, level to fulfil their academic progression needs.

This agreement is in fulfilment of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two institutions in 2017 to provide avenues for academic partnership in joint academic programmes, student and staff exchange, joint research and many others.

Speaking after the signing ceremony held at Princess Ann, Salisbury, Maryland, Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor of STU noted that this development has come at the right time as it will further provide an opportunity for academic progression for students.

Academic progression

“Today, students from the Pharmacy Technician programme at STU can heave a sigh of relief as their major challenge of not having an opportunity for academic progression has been resolved through this articulation agreement.”

He said the issue of HND Pharmacy Technician students in Ghana having to end their educational career as Pharmacy Technicians at the HND Level is a thing of the past, as they can now enroll at the Sunyani Technical University “for one more year on our new Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme and continue to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, UMES, to do a 3-year accelerated Dr. of Pharmacy, PharmD programme.”

According to Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah, this would give the opportunity for the students to earn dual degrees of B-Tech Pharmacy Technician degree from STU and Doctor of Pharmacy, PharmD, degree from UMES.

“While STU is going to serve as a pipeline to feed the UMES Doctor of Pharmacy programme, we believe that this agreement will deepen our relationship as sister institutions for a symbiotic relationship”, he added.

STU @ 55

The Vice-Chancellor took the opportunity to inform management and staff of UMES of the ongoing 55th anniversary celebration STU.

He extended an official invitation to the President of UMES, Dr Heidi M. Anderson and his team to STU’s next congregation scheduled for January next year as Special Guests of Honour as part of efforts to consolidate the relationship between our two institutions as equal partners.

Present at the ceremony were the President of UMES, Dr Heidi M. Anderson; Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Rondall Allen; the Acting Dean, School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Dr T. Sean Vasaitis; the Chair of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dr Victor Hsia; the Chair for the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Administration, Dr Mariam C. Purnell; Faculty and Staff of UMES.

Also present at the ceremony was the Registrar of Sunyani Technical University, Mr. Samuel Ankama Obour.