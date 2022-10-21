Those who booed at Akufo-Addo are wee smokers – Prophet

21.10.2022 LISTEN

Prophet Prince Osei Kofi, the Founder and General Overseer of the Power Embassy Church, has described those who booed President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen and recently during his tour of the Ashanti Region as “wee smokers.”

The man of God admitted the difficulty Ghanaians were facing.

He said it was disgraceful, unwarranted and unacceptable.

He said this while appearing on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline.

“They’d smoked a wee. They were smokers. You would not boo your president if you had not smoked wee," he stated.

The host, Kwabena Agyapong, drew his attention to the fact that not all of them might be smokers, but the prophet insisted “They would not have booed the president if they had not smoked. I admit that things are difficult, but should the president be disgraced at the event? You do not disgrace your husband in front of your guests or visitors if he is not taking care of you. We are going through a lot, but Ghanaians are unwilling to address their problems.

"As a country, we are not serious. We talk anyway. Instead of booing President Akufo-Addo, there were better ways to address the issue.”

Rainbowradioonline.com