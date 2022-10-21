Stop exposing Ghana to international ridicule — GJA condemns NIB over rambo-style arrest of Captain Smart

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has issued a press release to react to the recent arrest of Onua TV morning show host, Godsbrain Smart aka Captain Smart.

On Wednesday, October 19, operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) accosted Captain Smart on his way home from work and detained him.

His arrest follows his allegation that the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is neck-deep in illegal mining [galamsey].

Describing the approach by the NIB to arrest Captain Smart as a Rambo-Style, the GJA says it condemns it in no uncertain terms.

It is the view of the umbrella body of journalists in the country that since Captain Smart was not a fugitive, the NIB operatives could have used civil means to invite him for questioning.

“The GJA acknowledges the mandate of the NIB as enshrined in the 1992 constitution but is appalled by the Rambo style deployed by the NIB to arrest Captain Smart, assuming without admitting that Captain Smart erred on the side of the law. Repugnant actions such as the one exhibited by the NIB must stop as it exposes Ghana to international ridicule.

“Additionally, the arrest of Captain Smart sends worrying signals, especially, to international media watchers who still regard Ghana as a reference point of press freedom and democracy in Africa and this will continue to affect our world Press Freedom ranking, a ranking which Ghana dipped massively and must, at this time be seen to be working hard to restore its place on the ranking. We must not, and dare not slide further but rise higher on the league table of free media systems on the continent and the world as a whole,” the GJA release signed by its President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has said.

The GJA is calling on local and international media partners, including the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), and Rapporteur San Frontier (Reporters Without Borders), as well as the diplomatic community in Ghana, to condemn the arrests and actions taken by state institutions to intimidate or gag journalists in the country.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalists Association has also admonished Captain Smart to eschew comments that disturb the peace of the country but be encouraged to discharge his duties professionally.