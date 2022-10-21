E/R: Five illegal miners including three Chinese nationals arrested at Atiwa

Five illegal miners are facing court for engaging in illegal mining activities, otherwise known as galamsey.

The five include three Chinese nationals and two Ghanaians.

They were arrested for engaging in illegal mining in the Atiwa West Municipality in the Eastern region.

The accused were picked up last weekend while busily engaging in the galamsey with excavators along the Birim river.

After their mining equipment were confiscated, the accused persons were taken into custody.

Today, all five persons have been arraigned before Koforidua Circuit Court and were remanded.

The court adjourned the case after prosecutors asked for time to put together all the needed evidence.

In recent times, the Eastern Region has become a hot spot for illegal mining activities.

As a result, the Koforidua High Court 3 and Circuit Court B have been designated specifically to deal with issues of illegal mining.

Since 2017, close to 200 illegal miners have been arrested and 48 different cases ongoing according to data from the Eastern Regional Office of the Attorney General Department headed by Chief State Attorney Mrs. Emily Addo-Okyireh.

Ou of that number, 187 people have been convicted including 29 nationals from Niger, seven Nigerians, and three Chinese.