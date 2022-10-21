Argument that you need teaching career to head GES not only illogical but shameful - MoE

Ministry of Education has responded to teacher unions who have rejected the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, said the argument that one needs to have teaching background in order to head the GES is not illogical but shameful.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday appointed Dr Nkansah as the new Director-General of the GES to replace Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwah. The appointment took effect on Wednesday October 19, 2022.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter, ” a statement signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante said.

But the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) rejected the appointment.

The association said the new appointee is a banker who has no background in teaching. Therefore, they are unhappy with his appointment.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday October 20, President of NAGRAT, Mr Angel Carbonou said teachers were hoping that a person who has background in education would be appointed in order to bring his or her expertise to bear.

This appointment is an indication that there are no qualified teaching professionals to man education in Ghana, he said.

Mr Carbonou indicated that they are annoyed and surprised by the appointment of Dr Nkansah.

He said “What annoyed and surprised all of us was that a new Director General has been appointed to the Ghana Education Service.

“The authority to appoint Director General of GES is the President of the land. Unfortunately, contrary to what the teacher unions indicated that we will want a Director General who is a professional teacher, who has passed through the mill, who can bring his knowledge, skills and influence to bear on the activities of teachers and non-teachers in the GES.

“Contrary to that, the gentleman who was appointed yesterday is not a teacher, he is banking officer, who was a special assistant in the office of the Minister and has been appointed as the DG of the GES. We are not happy with this development, it is as of we don't have professionals and well-educated people who have gone through the mill in education in this country to run education.”

But in a statement, the PRO for the Education Minister Mr Kwarteng said “The logic that you've got to have had only a teaching career before you can manage the Ghana Education Service is not only illogical but shameful.

“The role of a GES Boss goes beyond teaching. Alas! it is more administrative! Besides, not everyone within the GES space is a teacher (non-teaching staff). What happens to them assuming such logic is to be sustained? Our union leaders must come again!”

