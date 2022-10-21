Tema Development Corporation to embark on strike over “strange procedures”

Staff of the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) have decided to embark on a strike over “strange procedures” in handling issues in contravention of their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The TDC staff Union of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) at a meeting said if the Management did not go by their CBA, they would embark on a strike.

The meeting had about 120 members in attendance as well as representatives of the National Executives of the PSWU.

Mr John Nii Donu Sampah, Deputy General Secretary of the PSWU, told the Ghana News Agency, that the union had observed non-compliance with the existing provisions in the CBA and Human Resource policy on recruitment and placement of staff within the TDC

He said the PSWU had written letters to the Management to protest the use of 'strange procedures' for dealing with Staff Issues contrary to what was in the existing Collective Agreement signed between Management and PSWU.

“The Management should withdraw some decisions, which have been made in contravention of the CBA to assure workers that they will not be victimized or intimidated in the course of their work. This will make workers feel free to work to increase productivity and help cement the organization's record as the best performing State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) in Ghana,” Mr Sampah said.

He said some of the workers suspected that some persons within the TDC Management were ill-advising Ms Abena Ofori-Atta, the Managing Director to violate company policies and the Staff Collective Agreement in pursuit of their parochial interests.

Mr Sampah said the modalities and timing of the strike action will be communicated soon.

GNA