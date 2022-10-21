Remain pure, unadulterated - Akufo-Addo charges UCC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, 20th October, attended the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) .

UCC was established by Ghana’s first President Kwame Nkrumah.

Noted for its advances in education, business, agriculture and medicine, Mr Akufo-Addo said, the university has produced, in its relatively short existence, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, High Commissioners and Ambassadors, and Heads of National and International Agencies.

He said he was reliably informed that most of the public Universities in Ghana, today, are headed by products of UCC.

“My charge to the University is to remain pure and unadulterated in the provision of quality academic and intellectual discourse, and in finding solutions to complex and far-reaching problems across borders and disciplines, for there are fewer places better suited to do this than in universities such as UCC.

”I want to continue to hear that products of the University are making a positive impact, and building a strong and distinctive work force in Ghana, Africa and across the world.” The President wrote on Facebook after the event.

