It's disrespectful to Akufo-Addo to oppose new GES boss – Education Ministry

Ministry of Education has described as unacceptable the posture of some teacher unions with regard to the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Reacting to the claims by the teacher unions, the Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, said the stance of the teachers is disrespectful and must not be entertained.

“It is not funny. It is very disrespectful to the number one person of the land [President Akufo-Addo] and we are very surprised,” Mr. Kwarteng said.

“We thought the union leaders should have known better,” the spokesperson added.

Dr. Eric Nkansah replaced Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

The four teacher unions at a press conference on Thursday criticised the decision, arguing that the new Director General of the GES is not a professional teacher and as such not fit for the role.

“He is a banking officer. He has not risen through the teaching ranks,” President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu said to Citi News.

By Citi Newsroom