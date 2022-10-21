Presidency debunks booing of Akufo-Addo during Ashanti Region tour

The Presidency has debunked reports that President Nana Akufo-Addo was booed on his recent tour of the Ashanti Region.

Videos on social media showed the president’s convoy booed by some onlookers at the Kejetia market when he had gone to inspect ongoing works at the market.

But speaking to Citi News, the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said he was not aware of the jeers from the onlookers.

“I didn't hear anything. Even the president himself [didn’t hear anything too]. Some of us were a little bit taken aback [when we saw that in the media],” he said.

Mr. Arhin further referenced the Global Citizen Festival concert last month, when the President was also booed while delivering a speech during the event.

“It is just like, probably, what happened during the Global Citizen festival. A group of people standing somewhere doing their own thing, and they record… but meanwhile, once you are in front there, you literally don't hear anything.”

