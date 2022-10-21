Ga Mantse, Akufo-Addo intervene for GUTA to suspend strike

Members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) are free to open their shops today, October 21, closing shops on Wednesday.

In a statement from the leadership of GUTA dated Thursday, October 20, it said the strike action announced earlier this week has been suspended.

The decision to suspend the strike comes after an intervention by the King of the Ga State, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru Il, and the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“We wish to sincerely thank His Majesty King Nii Tackie eiko Tsuru II, for his intervention and wise counselling.

“We also thank the office of Council of State and all its honourable members and staff for playing important role in this matter right from the early stages to date.

“Finally, we thank His Excellency the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for understanding and appreciating the degree of our challenges and setting up a joint working committee for expeditious action.

“In view of all this goodwill from these great personalities, we wish to appeal to our teaming members and the entire trading community who participated in this strike action to reopen their shops from tomorrow (21" October, 2022) as we continue to pursue the process for immediate solution,” part of a GUTA statement signed by General Secretary Alpha A. Shaban said.

