Bawumia visits National Chief Imam ahead of Maulid

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Thursday afternoon paid the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, a surprise visit ahead of this year's National Maulid.

The National Maulid, organised by the National Chief Imam annually, is observed to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, and this year's edition will be held in Accra on Saturday, October 22.

The Vice President surprised Sheikh Sharubutu with a visit to see for himself how preparations are going on for the grand event on Saturday.

“The Maulid is known across West Africa and beyond and people will come from all over. As my father is preparing to host this big function I have to come as a son to see for myself how things are going. And I am so happy that preparations are in full force,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“In shaa Allah the Maulid will come on well, and I pray that the Maulid ends successfully,” Dr. Bawumia prayed.

Before addressing the Chief Imam and his Council members, the Vice President held a closed-door meeting with the National Chief Imam.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has been observing the Maulid for over six decades.

The event is used to highlight the exemplary life of the Prophet Muhammad, his values, and also used to remind Muslims on the need to emulate these values, which include loving one another.

—3news.com