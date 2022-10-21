Convene non-partisan emergency economic rescue forum to harvest fresh ideas – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has raised concern over the constant depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.

According to him, the crash of the local currency should be considered a national security threat by the government.

In that regard, he is calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately convene a non-partisan emergency economic rescue forum to harvest fresh ideas that will help address the depreciation cedi and set the economy on the path to recovery.

“The total crash of the Cedi must be seen as a major national security threat.

“Prez Akufo-Addo should immediately suspend his regional booing tours, sack his Finance Minister, dissolve his failed EMT & convene a non-partisan emergency economic rescue forum to harvest fresh ideas,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday.

In the latest depreciation of the local currency, the cedi is trading at GHS15 per dollar. With the state of the economy not seeing any improvement, experts fear that the cedi could further depreciate as the year progresses.