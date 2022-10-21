Akufo-Addo begins three-day tour of Eastern Region today

21.10.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will spend some days in the Eastern Region this weekend.

Today, the President is starting a three-day tour of the region after a similar tour of the Ashanti Region in midweek.

“I will be touring the Eastern Region from tomorrow to Sunday. Follow the live coverage of my working tour on major TV stations and Facebook. Join the conversation with #PresidentToursEasternRegion,” the President announced on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

While in the Eastern Region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will meet and have engagements with various traditional leaders.

He is also expected to inspect and commission a number of government projects throughout his three-day tour of the Eastern Region.