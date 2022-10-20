Cedi depreciation: Immediately suspend regional tours, sack Ofori-Atta and dissolve EMT – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed worry over the unprecedented depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

The dollar is now selling at over GHS15 with experts predicting that the depreciation could continue.

Reacting to the worsened state of the local currency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stressed that it is prudent that President Akufo-Addo suspends his regional tours immediately.

According to the MP, the President should as a matter of urgency fire Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and convene a non-partisan emergency economic rescue forum.

“Prez Akufo-Addo should immediately suspend his regional booing tours, sack his Finance Minister, dissolve his failed EMT & convene a non-partisan emergency economic rescue forum to harvest fresh ideas,” Mr. Ablakwa has shared in a post on his Facebook page.

In his view, the total crash of the Cedi must be seen as a major national security threat.