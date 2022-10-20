20.10.2022 LISTEN

The audit into the financial operations of the 2021/2022 SRC of the Ghana School of Law has revealed that a total of 19 institutions sponsored activities of the student body.

The sponsorship which came in the form of money amounted to a total of Ghc473,000.

The audit which follows an investigation into financial impropriety of the executives of the immediate past SRC was undertaken by the Internal Audit Department of the Ghana School of Law.

The audit therefore established that the monies were paid into the SRC accounts and not the personal account of the former SRC President, Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor as initially alleged.

Captured on item 10.8 of page 21 of the report, it established that the monies were used on SRC-related activities some of which included the law week celebration, the moot court competition and carols night services.

The audit noted that all the sponsorship monies were paid into the SRC accounts. They were all used in SRCrelated expenditures.

Some of the institutions that sponsored the SRC included the Free Zones Authority which donated Ghc20,000; the Ghana Gas which donated Ghc50,000 and MTN’s sponsorship of Ghc15,000.

Despite the sponsorship monies having been paid into the SRC accounts, the audit found out that there was no budget for the monies which it said gave the executive the liberty to apply the funds the way they wanted.

The audit in view of this recommended that a sponsorship committee be formed with a clear policy to regulate funds with a reporting time.