UN and Government of Ghana to sign a new Cooperation Framework for Ghana

On the occasion of the United Nations Day, which falls on 24 October, the United Nations in Ghana and the Government of Ghana will sign the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2025.

The signing ceremony, which is expected to be attended by the Minister of Finance, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the UN Resident Coordinator and Heads of UN agencies, funds and programmes and the diplomatic community, will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Tuesday, 25 October.

The Cooperation Framework, the most important instrument for planning and implementation of UN development activities in Ghana, is for a three-year period starting 2023 to 2025 and will deploy an estimated US$500m over the period. It outlines the UN development system’s integrated contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) along with a commitment to leaving no one behind, to fundamental and a human rights-based approach, to Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, to building resilience and sustainability, and to strengthening accountability.

“The process of developing this framework has been deeply consultative, inclusive and intense, involving key government partners, the private sector, civil society and non-governmental organisations, youth groups and other key stakeholders. We are grateful to all these groups, and more importantly to the Government of Ghana for walking with us throughout the process and to help us align our priorities with those of the people of Ghana” says the UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Mr. Charles Abani.

The signing ceremony will be followed immediately by the flag-raising ceremony which usually marks the UN Day, under the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Later that day, the United Nations in Ghana will launch the Cooperation Framework at an evening reception to be attended by high-level government officials and key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, civil society, the diplomatic community, development partners and media partners. The event will be live-streamed on the UN in Ghana Facebook and YouTube channels (@UNinGhana).

The signing and launch of the Cooperation Framework between the Government of Ghana and the United Nations will signal a new chapter of renewed and strengthened cooperation and partnership between the Government of Ghana and the United Nations.