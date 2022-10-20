NPP will lose 2024 elections because of 'arrogant' Akufo-Addo's 'disrespectful' comments — Political analyst

A political analyst and a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Mr Jonathan Asante Okyere has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is likely to lose its votes in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, this is because of comments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo this week.

The President while speaking to OTEC FM in an interview earlier this week was asked to respond to threats from residents of Kwabre who are crying for their road to be fixed.

In response, the President said they can decide to vote for whoever they want because he is not frightened by their threats.

“No problem. I am saying people make those kinds of threats; me they don’t frighten me.

“If you decide to vote for the NDC in the general election, it is your choice and that is not my problem. No one will force you to vote for someone,” President AKufo-Addo said.

Speaking to Kasapa FM in an interview, Political Scientist Jonathan Asante Okyere indicated that such comments have the potential to affect the chances of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

In his view, already, things do not look good for the ruling party due to the economic mess which has subjected Ghanaians to severe hardship.

“The President didn’t need to say that, these things are going to affect the electoral fortunes of the party, it’s obvious. The fact is that the economic quagmire the country finds itself in will not make the NPP retain power in 2024. It is even going to become more difficult for the party based on the fact that the President is disrespecting people who have stood solidly behind the NPP over the years,” Mr. Jonathan Asante Okyere shared.

The political analyst further questioned, “Is President Akufo-Addo doing this deliberately or out of frustration? Or it’s his arrogant nature that we already know about him that is now on full display publicly just because he’s had his two terms. If it is frustration, we can pardon him, but if it’s deliberate then he’s scuttling the chances of those NPP aspirants who want to lead the party to victory in 2024.”