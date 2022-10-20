A/R: 52-year-old man killed at Kronum Bosie

20.10.2022 LISTEN

Residents of Bosie, a suburb of Kronum in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region are living in fear as a 52-year-old man, Peter Yeboah known publicly as Agya Mensah has been killed in the early hours of Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at a nearby house close to his residence.

The wife, Madam Akosua Fobi told this reporter that the late husband returned home from work around 9pm with his company vehicle.

She explained, after dining, her husband who works with B5 Company decided to sleep in his company vehicle to protect it from being broken into.

According to the wife, effort to lure her husband to sleep in the house proved futile. She said it even led to altercations between them.

She said around 5am on Wednesday morning, she was informed that her husband's vehicle doors are widely open.

She therefore rushed to the scene only to find the lifeless body of her husband lying in a pool of blood with nothing taken from him.

She claimed prior to the death of her husband, there were series of gunshots at dawn, an incident which drew the attention of the residents yet no one was able to get close to the scene.

She added that the husband was not shot but was stabbed in the chest.

A senior brother of the deceased, Kwaku Agyeman also explained that his brother has no problem with anyone, and could not fathom why someone will take his life. He suspects foul play in the death of his brother.

The Assemblyman, Mr Abraham Amponsah on his part said, the community is not safe as contract killing has become the order of the day.

He alluded that about five similar incidents have happened within a short period of time, a situation he described as disturbing.

He has therefore appealed to the security apparatus to as a matter of urgency patrol around the enclave to avert such incidents.

The late Mr Kwame Mensah left behind two kids and a wife.