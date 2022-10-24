ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

[Video] Wasa Adansi: Daredevil illegal miners back to River Ankobra with body guards; community members cry for help

By Reporter
Social News Video Wasa Adansi: Daredevil illegal miners back to River Ankobra with body guards; community members cry for help
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Information reaching this portal revealed that daredevil illegal miners with bodyguards at Wasa Adansi in the Amenfi East municipal of the Western Region are busy operating at the main River Ankobra located in the heart of the community.

Residents in the community who felt threatened by the activities of the illegal miners popularly known as galamseyers are crying to government to deploy river guards and the military to the area.

1020202272325-0f72ylkxws-img-20221019-wa0022

Some of the community members lament that the activities are not only destroying their water bodies but their homes as illegal miners mine closer to people's houses in the area.

Some community members told this reporter, Abrewa Nana Kwabena Tawiah Tekesea of River's 90.1 Fm in Wasa Akropong, that the illegal miners have made it clear to them that they fear nobody.

On that note, they have also vowed to take the law into their own hands if government fail to act accordingly.

Watch video:

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Give us the GH¢6 million cash from sold scrap to save Railways from collapsing – Railway Workers to Railways Ministry
24.10.2022 | Social News
Passengers cry wolf as VIP Transport leads increment in transport fares
24.10.2022 | Social News
Take decisions and actions together in marriage — Rev Eastwood Anaba to 'hard-hearted' husbands
24.10.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES
body-container-line