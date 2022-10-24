[Video] Wasa Adansi: Daredevil illegal miners back to River Ankobra with body guards; community members cry for help

Information reaching this portal revealed that daredevil illegal miners with bodyguards at Wasa Adansi in the Amenfi East municipal of the Western Region are busy operating at the main River Ankobra located in the heart of the community.

Residents in the community who felt threatened by the activities of the illegal miners popularly known as galamseyers are crying to government to deploy river guards and the military to the area.

Some of the community members lament that the activities are not only destroying their water bodies but their homes as illegal miners mine closer to people's houses in the area.

Some community members told this reporter, Abrewa Nana Kwabena Tawiah Tekesea of River's 90.1 Fm in Wasa Akropong, that the illegal miners have made it clear to them that they fear nobody.

On that note, they have also vowed to take the law into their own hands if government fail to act accordingly.

Watch video: