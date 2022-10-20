Mahama donates GHS1,380,000 to support NDC constituency elections

Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated GHS1,380,000 to support the conduct of constituency elections coming off this weekend.

The donation was made today Thursday, October 20 in a statement issued by Sammy Gyamfi, the Communication Director of NDC.

From the donation, each of the 138 orphan constituencies of the party will be given GHS10,000.

The party has expressed its gratitude to the 2020 Presidential candidate of the party for his continuous support of the NDC.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) approved guidelines for the Party’s constituency, regional, and national elections.

About 7,900 executives are expected to be elected in a total of 876 elections at the constituency, regional, and national elections.

The Party’s Branch elections was held in about 29,000 branches of the party across the country.

Per the guidelines, the party will hold its Constituency elections between October 22 and 23, 2022, while the regional elections would be held between November 12 and 13, 2022.

The National Congress will be held on December 17, 2022.