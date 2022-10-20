'We don’t want a banker as GES Director General' – NAGRAT tells Akufo-Addo 'it's annoying'

The National Association of Graduate Teachers has asked President Akufo-Addo to immediately withdraw the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the acting director-general of the Ghana Education Service.

Dr Nkansah’s appointment will be made permanent after the advice of the Governing Council of the GES and the Public Services Commission.

A letter from the office of the president announcing his appointment said Dr Nkansah is expected to indicate his acceptance of the role within 14 days.

He replaces Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa whose services, the government said, were no longer needed.

However, the teacher unions say they are not happy with their new boos.

“The teacher unions started press conferences yesterday [Wednesday, 19 October 2022]. I did mine yesterday and this morning, my brothers in GNAT were supposed to do theirs until there was a development that annoyed and surprised all of us; that a new director-general has been appointed to the Ghana education service”, the President of NAGRAT, Mr Angel Carbonu told journalists at a press conference.

He said: “The authority to appoint a director-general is the president of the land. Unfortunately, contrary to what the teacher unions indicated – that we would want a director-general who is a professional teacher, who has passed through the mill, who can bring his knowledge, skills and influence to bear on the activities of teachers and non-teachers in the Ghana education service, contrary to that, the gentleman who was appointed yesterday, is not a teacher”.

“He is a banking officer who was a special assistant in the office of the minister, and has been appointed as the director-general of the Ghana education service”, he indicated.

“We are not happy with this development. It is as if we don’t have professionals and well-educated people who have gone through the mill in education in this country, to run education”, Mr Carbonu added.

He bemoaned: “It is as if we are being told that we, educationists in the Ghana education service, are not good to manage education in this country.

We are calling on the president to rescind this decision; that the gentleman who has been appointed, is not qualified by any standard, to be the director-general of the Ghana education service”.

Mr Carbonu said Dr Nkansah is an outlier.

“If you look at the history of directors-general of the Ghana education service, they are either senior officers within the Ghana education service or professors from universities who have an education background and we can take them one after the other and you’ll see and know their credentials.

“The gentleman who has been appointed is qualified as a banking officer, who has done some small stints of teaching with Kumasi Polytechnic in those days.

“When the minister was appointed, he became a special assistant to the minister and does not have any credentials or qualification to be director-general of the Ghana education service”.

The union of teachers demanded the withdrawal of Dr Nkansah’s appointment.

“We are calling for his removal, he is not qualified to be director-general of the Ghana education service and his presence will not motivate professionals who have been in this Service for more than 20 to 30 years and have risen to higher ranks within the Ghana education service”.

Source: ClassFMonline.com