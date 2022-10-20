UK's Liz Truss resigns after sacking Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng

Despite putting in place measures including the dismissal of Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng few days ago in her quest to save the UK economy, Liz Truss has resigned after six turbulent weeks in office, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

Truss became the new Prime Minister on September 6 after winning the 2022 Conservative Party leadership election following Boris Johnson's resignation.

Her decision to resign followed renewed pressure after several Conservative MPs publicly called on her to step down - with the numbers swelling by the hour following the increasing economic hardships.

Delivering a statement to announce her resignation, Truss said, "great economic and international instability."

"I recognise... given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," she stressed.

She has indicated that she will still be acting until a substantive minister is selected.

The Conservative party lawmakers will in a week's time hold an election to choose a new Prime Minister but the process by which the decision will be made remains unclear at this stage.

The party is bitterly divided by warring centrist and right-wing factions and there is no clear consensus candidate to take over.