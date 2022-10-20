Trial of MCE nominee for Juaben Alexander Sarfo Kantanka begins in Kumasi

The Kumasi High Court has commenced the trial of the former MCE Nominee for Juaben, Alexander Sarfo Kantanka.

In November 2021, Assembly members of Juaben gathered for the second time to confirm the accused after his nomination by the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Unfortunately, he was rejected for the second time by the Assembly members.

Subsequently, he was captured in a video demanding from some Assembly members monies he was alleged to have given in return for their votes after the rejection.

The video which went viral caught the attention of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate the matter.

The OSP investigated him for allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences (especially corruption and intimidation in respect of a public election).

After months of gathering evidence and witnesses, the trial of Alexander Sarfo Kantanka has finally commenced at the High Court in Kumasi today.

In Court, the Prosecution led the first witness Simon Kwasi Adjei to give evidence. He was crossed examined by Counsel for the accused person.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned to be continued on October 27.