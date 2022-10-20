Call ‘your good friend’ Afriyie Akoto ‘to order’; don’t let him sell Giffard Road land – Minority tells Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo must immediately stop all plans to sell parcels of prime Giffard Road land to private developers, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has said.

According to the minority caucus, the ministry of agriculture and the lands commission intend to sell a portion of the area, which hosts the agriculture mechanisation centre.

“To think that this land will suffer the wanton dissipation of compulsorily-acquired state land breaks my heart and I think that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must stop this,” Mr Iddrisu said.

He said the president must call his “good friend” the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, “to order” if the latter has plans to sell the property.

“That land must be preserved in our national security interest,” he added.

“The President, if he has doubts as to what I am saying, must commence a full-scale public investigation into the status of this land.”

Source: ClassFMonline.com