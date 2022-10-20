ModernGhana logo
Going on tour is unnecessary; address the nation on measures to revive economy – Ofosu Ampofo to Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has shared his thoughts on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tour of the Ashanti Region.

The President on Sunday, October 16, started a four-day tour of the Ashanti Region where he inspected various projects and held engagements with traditional leaders including Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Speaking to Ahotor FM in an interview on Thursday, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said the President’s tour of the Ashanti Region is unnecessary.

According to him, the president should rather address the nation on measures his government is taking to revive the troubled Ghanaian economy.

“This is the time for the President to sit with his advisors on how to save the economy; the tour is unnecessary at this time.

“Akufo-Addo should address the Nation of the measures in place to help revive the economy,” the NDC National Chairman shared.

In his view, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said there is pressure in the system because of the economic challenges.

He urged the government to fast-track its moves to turn things around to mitigate the hardships facing the citizenry.

