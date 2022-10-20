There's no economic justification for Ofori-Atta to remain in office — Prof. Godfred Bokpin

Prof. Godfred Bokpin

Finance and Economics Professor at the University of Ghana, Prof. Godfred Bokpin has said Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should not be the person leading the negotiations between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Minister since July has been leading negotiations with the IMF after he was directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to engage the fund for a support programme to address the economic challenges facing the country.

Four months on, there are growing doubts about the chances of Ghana sealing a deal with the IMF for the needed support anytime soon.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview, Prof. Godfred Bokpin said, “There is no economic justification for the finance minister to remain in office.”

Although he said Ken Ofori-Atta could remain at post, he is of the view that the minister should not be leading the discussions with IMF.

“The President could have kept the Finance Minister but appoint someone else to head the IMF talks,” Prof. Godfred Bokpin added.

The Finance and Economics Professor added, “In the last few months, you will realize that the IMF and the World Bank are coming hard at the government because they are realizing the situation has not been what's been reported.

“It's clear that an IMF alone will not take Ghana out of the situation we are in.”

Amid continuous depreciation and the poor performance of the Ghanaian economy which is subjecting the citizenry to severe hardships and a high cost of living, the government is hoping that it will wrap up talks with the IMF for the support programme before the year ends.