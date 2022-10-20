Bawumia doesn't want me to become NDC General Secretary; he knows I can match him boot for boot - Fifi Kwetey

General Secretary hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Franklin Fifi Kwetey has claimed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot match him when it comes to economics.

This he insists is the reason why the Vice President does not want him to win the NDC General Secretary election.

“When I was deputy finance minister, Bawumia didn’t even have the courage to say certain things because I would have shut him up with facts and figures.

“Bawumia knows I can marshall the full force of the party and match him boot for boot so if you ask him who he wants as NDC General Secretary, he [Bawumia] will definitely say it shouldn’t be Fifi Kwetey,” the NDC General Secretary hopeful told Asempa FM during an engagement on ‘Ekosii sen’ on Wednesday.

Probed on his claims, Fifi Kwetey argued that he only could not shut up Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2013 because he was then a Transport Minister and did not want to break protocol to engage in a back-and-forth with the Vice President on economics.

“In 2013, Bawumia got away with a lot of things as I was then a Transport Minister and couldn’t break protocol to respond to economic issues but that is not to say our people at the time were not good except that Ato Forson was new and not a great communicator at the time while Seth Tekper had more technical strength,” Fifi Kwetey explained.

He further stressed that this time around, he will not allow the Vice President to have it easy.