Akufo-Addo must eschew family and friends shenanigans; immediately terminate contracts of retirees – Abalkwa

20.10.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has kicked against the contract extension of public servants who have reached retirement age.

In a post on his Facebook page, the MP has demanded that President Akufo-Addo eschew what he describes as family, friends, and ‘akonta’ [in-law] shenanigans and see to it that contracts of retirees in the public sector are terminated.

“President Akufo-Addo must immediately terminate all these contracts, ensure he thanks our retirees for their dedicated service and endeavour to honour them with a befitting send-off and urgently fill the vacancies to be created through a transparent, credible and meritorious recruitment process for our suffering youth — as we demand that this time he eschews his reckless penchant for Family/Friends/Akonta shenanigans,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in his post.

According to him, his checks have revealed that there are as many as 63 retirees on contract within the Civil and Local Government Services as of today, and even more under other public sector categories.

Apart from serving as a blockade to prospective young Ghanaians with public sector ambitions, the North Tongu MP is of the view that the phenomenon is stifling career progression and lowering morale in Ghana’s public sector.

Below is the full post of the MP:

