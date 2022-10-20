C/R: Women attacked by armed thugs at Gomoa Akotsi, left with deep cutlass wound

There has been an attempted kidnapping on the Gomoa Akotsi-Winneba highway in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman has been left with a deep cutlass wound inflicted on her palm by one of the attackers.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 19, when the victim was on her way to work around 5:30 am.

According to her, she was attacked by four armed thugs wielding various weapons.

She narrates that in her attempt to bolt, she was grabbed and slammed against the door of a private car they attacked her in.

Subsequently, she notes that another suspect tried to slash her neck with a sharpened cutlass.

To protect herself, she raised her hand and suffered a deep cut wound in the process.

The victim suspects that the thugs were attempting to kidnap her after her pleas to give over the money on her and her phone did not interest the thugs.

Fortunately, her struggles with the thugs which were prolonged forced the thugs to back down as they boarded their vehicle and drove off.

The victim has since reported the incident to the Gomoa Akotsi Police Station for investigation and visited the hospital for medical attention.