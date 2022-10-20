Captain Smart released by NIB

20.10.2022 LISTEN

Captain Smart, host of 'Maakye' show on Onua TV/FM has been released.

He was released by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) around 11:20pm.

The broadcaster was picked up on his way home from work by operatives of NIB.

His whereabouts was earlier not known as posted on the social media platforms of Onua TV/FM where he works.

However, some management members of the Media General Group were granted access to him by the NIB at their Interrogation Office off the Olusegun Obasanjo Highway near Kawukudi.

Present at the NIB tonight were the Group CEO of Media General Beatrice Agyemang, Chief Operating Officer Eshun Nuamah, Head of Human Resource Ama Lawson and Media General’s Lawyer.

Some of his work colleagues were also there but were denied access to him.

Reports indicated that he was on his way home after work this evening when he was accosted.

A post by Onua TV on Facebook noted, "[VIDEO] BNI (now NIB) arrested Captain Smart earlier today at exactly 5:59 on his way home from the office (Onua 95.1 FM / Onua TV premises)."

Media General Caleb Nii Boi who was in his company recounts, "This evening I experienced the NIB formerly BNI as they stopped Captain Smart’s car which I was in around Kanda. They escorted us to their office opposite the Bureau of Ghana Languages. Took our phones & gadgets for some minutes and released them.

"But detained Captain Smart and his phones. As I type this— we ( 5 guys) have been released but Captain has been driven to an unknown location."

Earlier this week, Captain Smart was in the news for allegedly accusing President Akufo-Addo of involvement in illegal mining.

The Ministry of Information in a statement said the claims made by Mr. Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, in a published video, will be referred to the National Media Commission.