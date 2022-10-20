AOB Foundation donates mathematical sets to deprived JHS students in Akwapim South

AOB Foundation GH, a Non-Governmental Organization has donated 500 mathematical sets to schools in the Akwapim South of the Eastern Region.

The project dubbed ‘1 Student, 1 Maths Set’ was donated by the CEO, Asante Okyere Bismark popularly known as AOB and his team.

The donation was made to Dago L/A JHS, Ahyiresu L/A JHS and Akwakupom L/A JHS on Friday October 14.

Asante Okyere Bismark disclosed that the maths set will help the students writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He used the opportunity to inspire the students from all the beneficiary schools to take their studies serious to fulfil their dreams.

He further called on other individuals and benevolent organisations to emulate the kind gesture.

The Foundation has promised to replicate the donation to other deprived communities in the next session.

The Foundation is appealing to the public and corporate bodies to support their project which is intended to support and motivate the less privileged in society by contacting them on 0242360102 /+233 24 326 6494.

Watch videos below: