Akufo-Addo appoints Eric Nkansah as new GES Director-General

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The appointment comes two days after the President sacked Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa on Monday, October 17.

In a letter from the Presidency signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, it said the skills of Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa are no longer required at the GES.

Today, a new letter from the Presidency has disclosed that President Akufo-Addo has settled on Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new GES Director-General.

“Pursuant to Section 19 (1), (2) (a) and (b) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (the "Service") pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Council of the Service, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

“Your appointment is effective 19th October 2022.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment,” a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante has said.

Dr. Eric Nkansah is to reply to the letter and indicate his acceptance or otherwise of the appointment within 14 days of receipt of the letter.

Below is a copy of the letter from the presidency: