Suicide should never be an option regardless of the hardship; the sun will rise again, keep hope alive – Mahama comforts Ghanaians

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has stressed that in the midst of the current hardships in the country, suicide should never be an option for anyone.

In a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, October 19, the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) bemoaned the hardships in the country, insisting that it is the worst the country has ever experienced in the last 30 years.

The comments by the former President are in reaction to the suicide incident at Kasoa over the past weekend.

“I returned from a trip to hear the sad news of Kakra who killed himself by electrocution.

“The current levels of hardship in Ghana is dire and probably the worst we have ever experienced in the last three decades, but suicide is never the answer,” John Dramani Mahama noted in his post.

According to the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC, Ghanaians should remain hopeful as the sun will rise again after the current hardship which he likens to darkness.

“Even in the darkest night, there will always come the dawn.

“The sun will rise again. Let's be each others keeper. Let’s keep hope alive,” John Dramani Mahama added in his post.