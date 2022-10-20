I'm aware of the hardships but it's not like government isn't doing anything about it — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has conceded that Ghanaians are indeed suffering amidst the current economic crisis.

The President in acknowledging the hardship assures Ghanaians that his government is doing anything possible to get things back on track.

Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC FM on Monday, October 17 as part of his working visit to the Ashanti Region, the President reiterated that he is fully aware of Ghanaians' frequent laments.

He noted that measures have been put in place to address them including talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

“I know times are hard for Ghanaians. The data comes to me. So I’m very much aware. I know things are hard for Ghanaians. But two things I can say is that we have a plan and programme to help us resolve this,” he assured.

He continued “that is why we are in negotiations with the IMF. It’s part and parcel of a larger programme of development we want to embark upon to solve the current hardship in the country.

“So it is not like the government is not doing anything about it.”